Penguins captain Crosby returns to practice

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby participated in practice on Friday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. Crosby's participation in practice marks the first time that he had done so in nearly a week. The two-time Hart Trophy recipient left Saturday's intra-squad scrimmage during the second period and did not return.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:03 IST
Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby participated in practice on Friday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. Crosby's participation in practice marks the first time that he had done so in nearly a week.

The two-time Hart Trophy recipient left Saturday's intra-squad scrimmage during the second period and did not return. He did not participate in Thursday's scrimmage. The team is not permitted to disclose player injury or illness information as part of the NHL Return to Play Plan.

Crosby, 32, has recorded 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in 41 games this season for the Penguins (40-23-6), who begin a best-of-five playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9) on Aug. 1 in Toronto. Crosby has collected 1,263 career points (462 goals, 801 assists) in 984 career games since Pittsburgh selected him with the top overall pick of the 2005 NHL Draft.

