Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Woods to skip WGC event to prepare for PGA Championship

"I definitely need more reps," Woods said after his round without specifying whether he needed more competitive reps. In his two other PGA Tour starts in 2020, Woods finished in a share of ninth place at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and then finished last among those who made that cut at the Genesis Invitational in February.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:46 IST
Golf-Woods to skip WGC event to prepare for PGA Championship

Tiger Woods, who has made one start in five months, said on Friday he will skip next week's World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational so he can prepare for the Aug. 6-9 PGA Championship in San Francisco. The decision means the Masters champion, who is one win shy of a record-breaking 83 PGA Tour victories, will go into the year's first major having played just one event since the PGA Tour returned in June from its three-month COVID-19 hiatus.

"Disappointed to miss @WGCFedEx, but doing what I think is best to prepare me for the @PGAChampionship and upcoming FedExCup Playoffs," the 15-times major champion said on his a Twitter account. Woods, in his first start since mid-February, made the cut on the number at last week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio where he finished in a share of 40th place at six-over-par and 15 shots back of the winner.

The five-times Memorial champion struggled in the final round during which his shot game abandoned him and he carded five bogeys and a double-bogey en route to a four-over-par 76. "I definitely need more reps," Woods said after his round without specifying whether he needed more competitive reps.

In his two other PGA Tour starts in 2020, Woods finished in a share of ninth place at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and then finished last among those who made that cut at the Genesis Invitational in February.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Clippers down another player as Williams leaves bubble

Guard Lou Williams became the latest member of the Los Angeles Clippers to leave the NBA bubble near Orlando, multiple media outlets reported Friday. The Los Angeles Times cited a source who said Williams was granted a leave for excused per...

India extends medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea

India has extended medical assistance worth about USD 1 million to North Korea in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation WHO, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. India is sensitive to the shortage of ...

9 fatalities take Bihar's COVID-19 death toll to 221; tally of cases 33,511

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 221 on Friday with nine more people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, while over 1,800 fresh cases took the states tally to 33,511, according to a health department bulletin. Of the fresh deaths...

Thousands of Hungarians march for media freedom after website muzzled

Thousands of Hungarians marched towards Prime Minister Viktor Orbans office on Friday in protest at perceived government attacks on media freedoms, as anger built at the sacking of the chief editor of the countrys leading independent news w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020