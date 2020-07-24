Report: Red Sox' Rodriguez has virus-related heart issue

Left Menu
Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is battling a heart condition linked to his COVID-19 diagnosis, Boston radio station WEEI reported Friday, citing sources. The Red Sox announced on July 7 that Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19.

Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is battling a heart condition linked to his COVID-19 diagnosis, Boston radio station WEEI reported Friday, citing sources. On Thursday, manager Ron Roenicke told reporters in a video conference call that the left-hander was shut down from baseball activities after suffering "minor complications" in his attempt to move on from his coronavirus battle.

"(Doctors) discovered something that we need to make sure we get rid of this completely before he gets on the field," Roenicke said without disclosing the setback. Rodriguez reported being overly tired after a 20-pitch bullpen session recently.

Johns Hopkins Medicine said that while the coronavirus primarily affects the lungs, the heart can be impacted. Inflammation of the heart, for example, can result in less oxygen reaching the bloodstream, meaning the heart has to work harder. The Red Sox announced on July 7 that Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19. The club placed him on the injured list on July 15.

Rodriguez was in line to be the team's Opening Day starter after ace Chris Sale required season-ending Tommy John surgery and David Price was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. The 27-year-old Venezuelan is coming off his best major league campaign. Rodriguez posted a 19-6 record with a 3.81 ERA in 2019 and set career-bests in wins, ERA, innings (203 1/3), starts (34) and strikeouts (213).

