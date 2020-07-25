Clippers down another player as Williams leaves bubble

Left Menu
Guard Lou Williams became the latest member of the Los Angeles Clippers to leave the NBA bubble near Orlando, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Shamet tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. "I do think it always hurts your team when you don't have all your guys," coach Doc Rivers said after practice on Friday.

Guard Lou Williams became the latest member of the Los Angeles Clippers to leave the NBA bubble near Orlando, multiple media outlets reported Friday. The Los Angeles Times cited a source who said Williams was granted a leave for "excused personal reasons" but is not expected to be gone long.

Williams scored 22 points in a 99-90 scrimmage win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Center Montrezl Harrell and guard Patrick Beverley left in the past week to attend to urgent family matters. All three players must quarantine when they return to the bubble at Walt Disney World.

They will be in quarantine at least four days but possibly as many as 10 days, depending on how often they tested negative for COVID-19 during their absences The Clippers now have only 10 available players, the Times said. Starting center Ivica Zubac and guard Landry Shamet remain away from the team. Shamet tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

"I do think it always hurts your team when you don't have all your guys," coach Doc Rivers said after practice on Friday. "Today we have a practice, a lot of our guys aren't there. That's never healthy for your team, especially a team that really hasn't been together." The Clippers are scheduled to restart the season Thursday night against the Lakers. In second place in the Western Conference, the Clippers trail the Lakers by 5.5 games.

