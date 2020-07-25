Braves acquire OF Schebler from Reds

The Atlanta Braves acquired outfielder Scott Schebler from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in exchange for cash considerations. Schebler, who was designated for assignment on Sunday, saw his 2019 season interrupted by three separate stints on the injured list. The 29-year-old dealt with injuries to his right oblique and right calf before he underwent surgery on his left shoulder on Aug. 6.

Schebler batted just .123 with two homers and seven RBIs in 30 appearances for the Reds last season. His best season came in 2017, when he set career highs with 30 homers and 67 RBIs. He also had personal bests in games played (141), runs (63), hits (110) and doubles (25).