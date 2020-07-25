Left Menu
SoFi Stadium coronavirus outbreak continues

The coronavirus outbreak at the SoFi Stadium construction site in the Los Angeles area continues to rise with six more positive cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Health reported Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Chargers are scheduled to play their first game at the stadium on Sept.

Updated: 25-07-2020 07:16 IST
The coronavirus outbreak at the SoFi Stadium construction site in the Los Angeles area continues to rise with six more positive cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Health reported Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. It brings the total of positive cases to 55 at the location of the new home for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif. The stadium is set to make its debut later this year.

"The SoFi Stadium construction site is still an active outbreak," the health department emailed to the Los Angeles Times. "Public Health continues to provide infection control prevention education to the general contractor and safety managers to inform their employees." The first positive coronavirus case at the site, located at the former Hollywood Park race track location, came in March. Since then, 4,000 workers have been to the site, according to the report.

The stadium was supposed to make its debut Saturday with a Taylor Swift concert, but that has long been canceled. The first NFL game at the venue was supposed to take place Aug. 14 when the Rams faced New Orleans Saints, but the NFL preseason has been called off. As of now, the Rams are scheduled to open the regular season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13. The Chargers are scheduled to play their first game at the stadium on Sept. 20 against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

--Field Level Media

