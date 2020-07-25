Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hendricks goes distance in Cubs' shutout win over Brewers

Kyle Hendricks became the first Chicago starter in 46 years to go the distance on Opening Night, firing a three-hit shutout Friday in the Cubs' 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Hendricks fanned nine and walked none in a 103-pitch masterpiece, not allowing a single runner past first base.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 07:37 IST
Hendricks goes distance in Cubs' shutout win over Brewers

David Ross' first big managerial decision for the Chicago Cubs was an unqualified success. Kyle Hendricks became the first Chicago starter in 46 years to go the distance on Opening Night, firing a three-hit shutout Friday in the Cubs' 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Hendricks fanned nine and walked none in a 103-pitch masterpiece, not allowing a single runner past first base. No. 9 hitter Orlando Arcia accounted for all three hits with singles in the third, sixth and ninth innings. The dominant outing gave Ross, who helped the 2016 Cubs snap a 108-year World Series title drought, a win in his debut as the team's skipper. Prior to Hendricks' performance, the last Chicago pitcher to log a complete-game win in the opener was Bill Bonham in 1974.

Brandon Woodruff didn't pitch poorly for the Brewers, allowing two runs off four hits and a walk in five innings while fanning five. But he missed badly with one third-inning pitch to Ian Happ, and it cost Woodruff a loss. Happ got the count advantage at 3-1 and jumped all over a meaty 96 mph sinker that leaked out over the plate's inner half. It traveled 422 feet, disappearing over the center field wall with Nico Hoerner aboard after a one-out single.

Anthony Rizzo added eighth-inning insurance for the Cubs when he lined a 2-0 fastball from reliever J.P. Feyereisen 386 feet down the right field line for his first homer. Woodruff, who like Hendricks was making his first Opening Night start, worked around early traffic in the first two innings. Chicago taxed him for 28 pitches before making the first out of the second inning, but double-play balls ushered Woodruff through two clean innings.

However, there was nothing Woodruff or his teammates could do to make Hendricks sweat. The former MLB earned-run average champ finished in style, inducing three straight groundouts after Arcia's third hit. It was the first shutout in any opener since the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw beat San Francisco in 2013.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Biggio's 3-run homer helps Blue Jays down Rays

Torontos Cavan Biggio slugged a three-run homer as the Blue Jays produced consecutive three-run innings in their 6-4 Opening Day win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Blue Jays tallied three times in the fo...

Lampard says Liverpool staff broke touchline code

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes Liverpools staff broke soccers touchline code when he launched his foul-mouthed tirade this week at Anfield. Lampard became embroiled in a row with Jrgen Klopps assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, while Liverp...

Over 230 kg opium seized in Rajasthan, largest seizure in India this year, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB seized nearly 234 kilograms of opium from Rajasthans Chittorgarh on Saturday, making it the largest opium seizure of opium in India this year, the agency said on Friday. According to KPS Malhotra, Deputy Dir...

South Texas calls for evacuations as storm Hanna heads for weekend landfall

Residents in several south Texas communities were urged to evacuate on Friday ahead of a storm expected to bring hurricane winds and heavy rain this weekend. Tropical storm Hanna strengthened and is expected to make landfall on Saturday abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020