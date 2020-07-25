Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lynn strikes out 9 as Rangers blank Rockies

Danny Santana doubled and scored a run and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a triple for the Rangers, who opened their new ballpark, Globe Life Field, with a win. David Dahl had all three of Colorado's hits and German Marquez (0-1) pitched into the sixth inning in his first Opening Day start.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 09:03 IST
Lynn strikes out 9 as Rangers blank Rockies

Lance Lynn tied a franchise record with nine strikeouts by an Opening Day starter, Rougned Odor drove in the only run of the game, and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 1-0 in Arlington on Friday night. Danny Santana doubled and scored a run and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a triple for the Rangers, who opened their new ballpark, Globe Life Field, with a win.

David Dahl had all three of Colorado's hits and German Marquez (0-1) pitched into the sixth inning in his first Opening Day start. Lynn (1-0) allowed just two hits and walked four over six innings and threw 108 pitches. Jose Leclerc threw six straight balls to start the ninth but rebounded to strike out two and nailed down the save for Texas. He got Matt Kemp on an infield pop up to end the game.

The Rockies struck out 14 times and stranded nine runners. They had runners reach second base in three separate innings but couldn't capitalize. Sam Hilliard, who grew up in Texas, struck out four times and Ryan McMahon fanned three times for Colorado.

Marquez retired the first eight batters he faced and didn't give up a hit until a one-out double by Santana in the sixth. Santana moved to third on a wild pitch and scored when Odor hit a two-out double to the gap in right field to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Marquez was relieved by Carlos Estevez after allowing one run on two hits, striking out six and walking three over 5 2/3 innings.

Hilliard's diving catch of Todd Frazier's liner in left ended the sixth and kept it a one-run game. The Rockies threatened in the eighth inning when Dahl led off with a single and moved to second on Trevor Story's deep flyout to left-center field. After Charlie Blackmon struck out swinging, Nolan Arenado walked before Daniel Murphy struck out on a foul tip to end the inning.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Biggio's 3-run homer helps Blue Jays down Rays

Torontos Cavan Biggio slugged a three-run homer as the Blue Jays produced consecutive three-run innings in their 6-4 Opening Day win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Blue Jays tallied three times in the fo...

Lampard says Liverpool staff broke touchline code

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes Liverpools staff broke soccers touchline code when he launched his foul-mouthed tirade this week at Anfield. Lampard became embroiled in a row with Jrgen Klopps assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, while Liverp...

Over 230 kg opium seized in Rajasthan, largest seizure in India this year, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB seized nearly 234 kilograms of opium from Rajasthans Chittorgarh on Saturday, making it the largest opium seizure of opium in India this year, the agency said on Friday. According to KPS Malhotra, Deputy Dir...

South Texas calls for evacuations as storm Hanna heads for weekend landfall

Residents in several south Texas communities were urged to evacuate on Friday ahead of a storm expected to bring hurricane winds and heavy rain this weekend. Tropical storm Hanna strengthened and is expected to make landfall on Saturday abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020