Danny Santana doubled and scored a run and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a triple for the Rangers, who opened their new ballpark, Globe Life Field, with a win. David Dahl had all three of Colorado's hits and German Marquez (0-1) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his first Opening Day start.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 09:45 IST
Lynn strikes out 9 as Rangers blank Rockies
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lance Lynn tied a franchise record with nine strikeouts by an Opening Day starter, Rougned Odor drove in the only run of the game, and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 1-0 in Arlington on Friday night. Danny Santana doubled and scored a run and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a triple for the Rangers, who opened their new ballpark, Globe Life Field, with a win.

David Dahl had all three of Colorado's hits and German Marquez (0-1) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning in his first Opening Day start. Lynn (1-0) allowed just two hits and walked four over six innings and threw 108 pitches. Jose Leclerc threw six straight balls to start the ninth but rebounded to strike out two and nailed down the save for Texas. He got Matt Kemp on an infield pop up to end the game.

The Rockies struck out 14 times and stranded nine runners. They had runners reach second base in three separate innings but couldn't capitalize. Sam Hilliard, who grew up in Texas, struck out four times and Ryan McMahon fanned three times for Colorado.

Marquez retired the first eight batters he faced and didn't give up a hit until a one-out double by Santana in the sixth. Santana moved to third on a wild pitch and scored when Odor hit a two-out double to the gap in right field. Marquez was relieved by Carlos Estevez after allowing one run on two hits, striking out six and walking three over 5 2/3 innings.

Hilliard's diving catch of Todd Frazier's liner in left ended the sixth and kept it a one-run game. The Rockies threatened in the eighth inning when Dahl led off with a single and moved to second on Trevor Story's deep flyout to left-center field. After Charlie Blackmon struck out swinging, Nolan Arenado walked before Daniel Murphy struck out on a foul tip to end the inning.

--Field Level Media

