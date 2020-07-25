Left Menu
Atlanta United, Frank de Boer mutually agree to part ways

Atlanta United on Friday announced that the club has mutually parted ways with head coach Frank de Boer.

25-07-2020
Frank de Boer (Photo/Atlanta United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Atlanta United on Friday announced that the club has mutually parted ways with head coach Frank de Boer. The club also parted ways with assistant coaches Orlando Trustfull and Bob de Klerk and video analyst Erwin Koenis.

Atlanta United will announce an interim coach shortly while beginning a search for de Boer's permanent replacement "On behalf of Atlanta United, I would like to thank Frank for his leadership and commitment to the club. Under Frank's guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition. After discussing it with Frank, the decision was reached mutually to part ways," said Atlanta United president Darren Eales.

"In winning two trophies in his first season in charge, he will always be a part of the club's history, and with great appreciation and respect we wish him all the best in the future," he added. De Boer was announced as the club's second-ever head coach on December 23, 2018, replacing Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Under de Boer, Atlanta United finished the 2019 MLS Regular Season in second place in the Eastern Conference and won two trophies, the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and the second-annual Campeones Cup. The club won its first two games of the MLS season, but struggled mightily during the MLS is Back tournament.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've had with Atlanta United. Coaching in Major League Soccer and living in Atlanta has been a wonderful experience and a welcome new challenge. I will never forget the incredible supporters here in Atlanta, they are truly special," De Boer said. "I want to thank the players, coaches and staff for all of their support, it has been my pleasure to work with all of you," he added. (ANI)

