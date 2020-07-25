Online Shooting League: French Frogs beat Spanish Chanos to take third place

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 19:08 IST
French Frogs on Saturday beat Spanish Chanos to take the third place in the world's first Online Shooting League. French Frogs, comprising world number 27 Etienne Germond, Jade Bordet and Nicolas Mompach, won the classification match 10-2.

The French took a massive lead with straight 9 points but the Spanish Chanos, which included Mireia Rossello, Sofia Sanz Del Pino and Juan Cecilia, were in no mood to let the French finish with a 10-0 scoreline. The Spanish claimed two points in the 10th and 12th rounds while the 11th was a draw with both teams registering an identical 31.0.

The French finally claimed their 10th point in the 13th round. Germond was the shooter of the day with a total score of 136.2.

The final will be held on Sunday between Austrian Rocks and Italian Style. As per the event's format, each team comprises three rifle shooters shooting in every round under the 'Race To 10' format. A point is awarded to the team with a higher total of three shots. The team that reaches 10 points first win the match.

Six teams had been divided into two groups with the top two from each pool making the semifinals, which were held on July 18 and 19..

