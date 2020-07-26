Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikings' Zimmer says RB Cook will report; agent disputes

During a virtual press conference earlier Saturday regarding his new three-year extension, Zimmer told reporters that he'd spoken to Cook, who had said he would be present Tuesday, when all Vikings veterans report to camp. "First, congrats to Coach Zimmer on his well-earned extension," Zac Hiller, Cook's agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 10:00 IST
Vikings' Zimmer says RB Cook will report; agent disputes

Hours after Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said running back Dalvin Cook told him he would report to training camp on time, Cook's agent refuted the assertion. During a virtual press conference earlier Saturday regarding his new three-year extension, Zimmer told reporters that he'd spoken to Cook, who had said he would be present Tuesday, when all Vikings veterans report to camp.

"First, congrats to Coach Zimmer on his well-earned extension," Zac Hiller, Cook's agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "However, Dalvin has not spoken to him in regards to reporting to camp. We are unsure why this was said. I hope Dalvin can continue to play a major role in the Vikings' future success." NFL Network reported later Saturday that Cook had told the Vikings' running backs coach, Kennedy Polamalu, that he planned to report to camp, and Polamalu relayed that information to Zimmer. The report added that Zimmer had texted with Cook on Saturday night to clear up any confusion.

Hiller, however, disputed the new report. "Dalvin and Coach Polamalu speak often as they have a great relationship," he told Schefter. "Dalvin has never mentioned to him anything in regards to reporting to camp. I'm not sure where the miscommunication is. I hope Dalvin plays a major role in the Vikings future success."

Reports in June said Cook, who turns 24 next month, would hold out if not given a contract extension. He is entering the final year of his contract, in which he is scheduled to make $1.3 million. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, if Cook does not report on time, he would lose an accrued season, which would make him a restricted free agent instead of an unrestricted free agent next spring.

Previous reports have said Cook is seeking around $13 million annually on a new contract, after initially asking for nearly $16 million. The team reportedly made an initial offer of less than $10 million per year. Among running backs, only Christian McCaffrey ($16.2 million annually), Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million), Le'Veon Bell ($13.125 million), David Johnson ($13 million) and Derrick Henry ($12.5 million) average more than $8 million on multiyear deals. Only one other (Melvin Gordon, $8 million) averages more than $6.125 million on a non-rookie, multiyear deal.

Cook played a career-high 14 games last season, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 53 receptions out of the backfield while earning Pro Bowl honors. He missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury. A second-round pick of the Vikings in 2017, Cook was limited due by injuries to 15 games in his first two seasons combined. He tore his left ACL in his rookie season and was placed on injured reserve after four games. He missed time due to a hamstring injury in 2018.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball MLB team said on Saturday. Davidson, who was tested before the game, went 0-for-2 as the de...

S Africa highlights plans for economic growth post COVID-19

South Africas Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has highlighted a slew of measures to grow jobs and production in critical industries post the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the economy. Patel, while presenting his departments...

Rugby-Blues defence sends Chiefs to seventh successive defeat

The Auckland Blues got back on the winning path as they sent the Waikato Chiefs crashing to an unwanted record with a 21-17 victory in a defensively focussed Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday. The Blues produced a massive de...

Diesel price nears Rs 82 a litre after 15 paise increase

Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday inched towards the Rs 82 per litre-mark following the second consecutive day of price hike. Diesel price was increased by 15 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020