Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broad takes inspiration from Shane Warne for batting revival

England pacer Stuart Broad has revealed that he took inspiration from Shane Warne in order to have a revival in his batting.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 26-07-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 10:01 IST
Broad takes inspiration from Shane Warne for batting revival
England pacer Stuart Broad. . Image Credit: ANI

England pacer Stuart Broad has revealed that he took inspiration from Shane Warne in order to have a revival in his batting. His remark came as Broad smashed the joint third-fastest fifty in Test cricket for England.

Broad went on to play a knock of 62 runs against West Indies in the first innings of the third Test against West Indies. "Tactically it was the right thing to do and something I've worked on with Peter Moores at Nottinghamshire. He brought me the example of Shane Warne who didn't look particularly pretty at times but hit balls in different areas and was really effective, especially in the 2005 Ashes," cricket.com.au quoted Broad as saying.

"Quite unorthodox, opening up different parts of the field; I looked at that, did a bit of research as to how he went about it, and decided it was a good way for me to go - opening up the offside," he added. Broad had come out to the middle with England in a spot of bother at 280/8, but his innings allowed the hosts to end up with 369.

"It felt pretty comfortable, having a clear game plan of what to do. Batting is such a frustrating, weird thing. If you'd have told me this morning I'd get 10, I'd be pretty happy, and then you end up getting 60 and start kicking the ground that you've not got 70," Broad said. "There was a little bit of thought process in the madness, but I did enjoy myself out there," he added.

With the ball in hand, Broad also scalped two wickets and as a result, West Indies ended day two at 137/6. Along with Broad, James Anderson has also picked up two wickets while Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes have picked up one wicket each.

If England manages to win the ongoing Test, then the side will regain the Wisden Trophy. On the other hand, if West Indies ends up winning or drawing this match, the side will retain the Wisden Trophy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball MLB team said on Saturday. Davidson, who was tested before the game, went 0-for-2 as the de...

S Africa highlights plans for economic growth post COVID-19

South Africas Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has highlighted a slew of measures to grow jobs and production in critical industries post the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the economy. Patel, while presenting his departments...

Rugby-Blues defence sends Chiefs to seventh successive defeat

The Auckland Blues got back on the winning path as they sent the Waikato Chiefs crashing to an unwanted record with a 21-17 victory in a defensively focussed Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday. The Blues produced a massive de...

Diesel price nears Rs 82 a litre after 15 paise increase

Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday inched towards the Rs 82 per litre-mark following the second consecutive day of price hike. Diesel price was increased by 15 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020