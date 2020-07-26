Left Menu
Hansi Flick focusing 'only' on Champions League match against Chelsea

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that he is only focusing on the Champions League game against Chelsea.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 26-07-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 19:47 IST
Hansi Flick. Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that he is "only" focusing on the Champions League game against Chelsea. "The game against Chelsea is our next assignment. The focus is now on that because we still have to get past them. At the moment, we're not thinking about any other games at the tournament in Lisbon," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

Bayern Munich have already won this season's Bundesliga title. The club also lifted the DFB-Pokal trophy after defeating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the final earlier this month. Chelsea, on the other hand, are fighting to finish in the top four positions in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's men are currently on the fourth spot with 63 points. In their final game of Premier League 2019-2020 season, Chelsea will take on Wolves and a win will confirm their spot in the top-four. Bayern Munich gained a 3-0 lead in the first leg and will compete against Chelsea in the second leg on August 9. (ANI)

