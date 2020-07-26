Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-West Indies teetering after being set imposing target to win

England had declared on 226 for two in their second innings as Rory Burns scored 90, Joe Root a quickfire 68 and Dom Sibley 56. They accelerated the run rate in Sunday's evening session, seeking to build a large lead but still leave themselves enough time to bowl the West Indies out again and win the test.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 23:25 IST
Cricket-West Indies teetering after being set imposing target to win

England had the West Indies reeling at 10 for two wickets after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and final test at Old Trafford with Stuart Broad again dominating as he moved one away from 500 test wickets.

Broad, who had taken four wickets in the tourists' first innings in the morning, continued by removing opener John Campbell without scoring and then nightwatchman Kemar Roach (4) after the West Indies were put in for the last six overs of the day. England had declared on 226 for two in their second innings as Rory Burns scored 90, Joe Root a quickfire 68 and Dom Sibley 56.

They accelerated the run rate in Sunday's evening session, seeking to build a large lead but still leave themselves enough time to bowl the West Indies out again and win the test. England were hastened by the prospect of Monday's play being heavily curtailed by rain, leaving them the last day's play on Tuesday to try engineer victory and take the series 2-1.

Burns had to sacrifice the personal milestone of a test century to allow England a chance to bowl at the tourists in the late afternoon gloom, in search of an early inroad. He abandoned the studied approach that got him to the 80s to slash at the ball and was out when he skied spinner Roston Chase straight up into the air and caught.

Root was not out, scoring his runs off just 56 balls as he went after the bowling with characteristic flair. Sibley was the first England wicket to fall after a 114-run partnership with Burns, trapped leg before wicket by Windies captain Jason Holder.

England began their second innings just before lunch after Broad finished with figures of 6-31 in 14 overs, mopping up the tail to dismiss the West Indies for 197 in the first innings and give his side a 172-run lead. But it took a frustrating 54 minutes for England to make a breakthrough after the West Indies had resumed on 137-6, facing the possibility of being asked to bat again.

Holder led the fightback as he scored an important 46 runs to help his side avoid the follow-on before Broad had him lbw. The series is level after West Indies won by four wickets at Southampton before England secured a 113-run victory at Old Trafford. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Coyotes GM Chayka terminates contract

John Chayka has terminated his contract as general manager of the Arizona Coyotes, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday. Per LeBrun, assistant general manager Steve Sullivan has been named interim GM after Chayka reportedly made...

Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

A presidential contender who says he fled Belarus because he feared for his freedom and custody of his children has told Reuters the countrys opposition is pinning its hopes on a candidate he characterised as a latter-day Joan of Arc.Valery...

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

A protester who was apparently armed with a rifle at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital was shot and killed after a witness says he approached a vehicle that had driven through the crowd and the driver opened fire....

Some US police resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates

Lang Holland, the chief of police in tiny Marshall, Arkansas, said he thinks the threat of the coronavirus has been overstated and only wears a face mask if hes inside a business that requires them. He doesnt make his officers wear them eit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020