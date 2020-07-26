Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chelsea into Champions League with 2-0 win over Wolves

Mount's curling strike from just outside the area put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time at Stamford Bridge, before the 21-year-old England international teed up Giroud for a fine finish less than three minutes later. Chelsea sealed a fourth-place finish in Frank Lampard's first season in charge, and joined champion Liverpool, second-place Manchester City and third-place Manchester United in the Champions League.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-07-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 23:45 IST
Chelsea into Champions League with 2-0 win over Wolves
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mason Mount sent Chelsea into next season's Champions League with a sumptuous free kick and an assist for Olivier Giroud in a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on the final day of the Premier League on Sunday. Mount's curling strike from just outside the area put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time at Stamford Bridge, before the 21-year-old England international teed up Giroud for a fine finish less than three minutes later.

Chelsea sealed a fourth-place finish in Frank Lampard's first season in charge, and joined champion Liverpool, second-place Manchester City and third-place Manchester United in the Champions League. The 33-year-old Giroud became the oldest man to score in five straight Premier League starts, swiping that record from Leicester's Jamie Vardy.

Wolves' loss meant they failed to finish in sixth — a Europa League qualifying spot — with Tottenham going ahead thanks to a draw at Crystal Palace. Wolves could still play in Europe next season — in the Champions League if they win the Europa League, which resumes next month, or in the Europa League if Chelsea wins the FA Cup on Saturday.

Mount proved his huge value to Chelsea yet again, toasting his 51st appearance of the season with a man-of-the-match performance. Mount has become Chelsea's first academy graduate to make more than 50 appearances in all competitions in his debut senior campaign at the club. The versatile creative talent left his most important league contribution to last.

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

A presidential contender who says he fled Belarus because he feared for his freedom and custody of his children has told Reuters the countrys opposition is pinning its hopes on a candidate he characterized as a latter-day Joan of Arc.Valery...

Pope urges support for elderly during pandemic

Pope Francis led pilgrims gathered in St Peters Square for the weekly Sunday blessing in a round of applause for elderly people suffering from loneliness during the pandemic. Francis, on the feast day for Jesuss maternal grandparents Saints...

Report: Coyotes GM Chayka terminates contract

John Chayka has terminated his contract as general manager of the Arizona Coyotes, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday. Per LeBrun, assistant general manager Steve Sullivan has been named interim GM after Chayka reportedly made...

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

A protester who was apparently armed with a rifle at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital was shot and killed after a witness says he approached a vehicle that had driven through the crowd and the driver opened fire....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020