Liverpool signs off Premier League-winning season in style

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp opted to start his last game of the season with his fearsome forward line of Roberto Firmino, Mané, and Mohamed Salah as substitutes, and the visitors were shocked when Dwight Gayle scored for Newcastle in the first minute. It took some time for the champions to work their way into the game before Van Dijk finally equalized in the 38th after rising the highest to meet Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's free kick.

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 27-07-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 00:05 IST
Liverpool FC logo Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool crowned its Premier League-winning season with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle to equal Manchester City's record for wins and set a club record for points on Sunday. Goals from Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi, and Sadio Mané gave the champions their 32nd win from 38 games – matching Man City's record – while 99 points over the season is the second highest-ever total, one point less than City's in 2017-18.

Liverpool finished 18 points ahead of second-place City, one point short of City's record margin from 2017-18. Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp opted to start his last game of the season with his fearsome forward line of Roberto Firmino, Mané, and Mohamed Salah as substitutes, and the visitors were shocked when Dwight Gayle scored for Newcastle in the first minute.

It took some time for the champions to work their way into the game before Van Dijk finally equalized in the 38th after rising the highest to meet Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's free kick. Origi made it 2-1 in the 59th when he made some space for himself on the left edge of the penalty area before drilling his shot inside the far post.

Klopp brought on his three star forwards in the 64th. Salah hit the post two minutes later before Mané wrapped up the win with a brilliant curling finish in the 89th.

