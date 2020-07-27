Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chayka out as Coyotes GM; Sullivan takes interim role

"John Chayka has quit as the General Manager and President of Hockey Operations of the Arizona Coyotes," the team said. "The club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL's hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin postseason play for the first time since 2012.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 01:27 IST
Chayka out as Coyotes GM; Sullivan takes interim role
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ArizonaCoyotes )

John Chayka is no longer the Arizona Coyotes' general manager and president of hockey operations, the team announced Sunday. The Coyotes tabbed assistant general manager Steve Sullivan as the interim GM. Sullivan also serves as the general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners in the American Hockey League.

The team issued a strong statement upon announcing the news, which comes exactly one week before the Coyotes (33-37-8, 74 points) face off against the Nashville Predators (35-34-8, 78 points) in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series. "John Chayka has quit as the General Manager and President of Hockey Operations of the Arizona Coyotes," the team said.

"The club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL's hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin postseason play for the first time since 2012. Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL. "The club is moving forward and has named Steve Sullivan as interim general manager. He has the full support of the entire organization including team ownership, executive leadership, players, and coaches.

"The club will have no further comment on the matter, as the club remains focused on the opportunity to pursue a Stanley Cup." Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Coyotes were approached about Chayka's availability in recent months and granted permission for him to explore another job opportunity.

Chayka has been the Coyotes' general manager since May 2016, when he became the youngest GM in North American professional sports history at the age of 26. He was promoted to president of hockey operations 14 months later. Arizona hired Xavier A. Gutierrez as president and CEO on June 8, taking over from Ahron Cohen.

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Tigers edge Reds on Cron's late homer

C.J. Cron belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, and the visiting Detroit Tigers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Sunday to take two of three in their opening series. For the second straight day, the Tigers broke...

Oakland protesters set fire to courthouse, smash windows

A protest through the streets of downtown Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when a small group of demonstrators wearing helmets and goggles and carrying large signs that doubled as shields se...

Ramirez goes deep twice as Indians beat Royals

Jose Ramirez hit two homers and drove in four runs on Sunday afternoon, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 9-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals and a series win over the American League Central rival. After being held to a total of four...

Torres fuels Yankees' 3-2 win over Nationals

Gleyber Torres chased Patrick Corbin with a solo homer in the seventh inning and then delivered a tiebreaking RBI single off Sean Doolittle in the eighth as the visiting New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 Sunday afternoon to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020