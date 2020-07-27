Ramirez goes deep twice as Indians beat Royals

Jose Ramirez hit two homers and drove in four runs on Sunday afternoon, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 9-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals and a series win over the American League Central rival. After being held to a total of four runs while splitting a pair of season-opening games, the Indians came alive offensively with 13 hits in the series finale, including three apiece by Ramirez and Domingo Santana, and two by Cesar Hernandez.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-0) benefitted from the big-time support, coasting through six innings with 10 strikeouts. He allowed both Royals runs on five hits and one walk. Ramirez, one of five Indians with 20 or more homers last season with 23, smacked the club's first of the season, a three-run shot off Royals reliever Kevin McCarthy, in the fourth inning, increasing Cleveland's lead to 7-1.

The two-time All-Star added a solo shot off Richard Lovelady in the sixth, giving him multiple homers in a game for the 13th time in his career. He also belted a pair against the Royals last season on July 4. Ramirez finished 3-for-5 and scored four times.

Cleveland wasted no time jumping on Royals right-hander Ronald Bolanos (0-1), taking advantage of a throwing error by third baseman Erick Mejia to grab a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Franmil Reyes and Santana had two-out, RBI singles in the inning. Both runs were unearned. The 23-year-old Bolanos, making his Royals debut after having been acquired in July from San Diego, was pulled after two innings, having allowed three hits and the two unearned runs. He walked one and struck out one.

The Indians added another pair of runs in the third. Hernandez, who had opened the inning with a single, made it 3-0 when he raced home from first on Ramirez's single and subsequent throwing error by Royals right fielder Franchy Cordero. Francisco Lindor followed by doubling home Ramirez. A sacrifice fly by Bradley Zimmer in the seventh completed the Cleveland scoring.

Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield drove in runs for the Royals, who were coming off a 3-2, 10-inning win over the Indians on Saturday. Adalberto Mondesi and Maikel Franco had two hits apiece for Kansas City.