Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four late runs get Diamondbacks past Padres

Marte then lifted his sacrifice fly to center, just before Peralta knocked in the eventual game-winning run. Arizona took a 2-1 lead in the eighth with a pair of runs against Padres reliever Emilio Pagan. Marte drew a walk from Pagan leading off the eighth and moved to second on a single to right by Peralta.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 05:54 IST
Four late runs get Diamondbacks past Padres

Ketel Marte drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning with a sacrifice fly and David Peralta added a run-scoring single Sunday afternoon as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks held on for a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres The victory denied the Padres only their fourth 3-0 season start in the franchise's 52-year history.

Trailing 1-0 entering the eighth, Arizona scored two runs in each of the final two innings. Closer Archie Bradley (1-0) got the win although the Padres scored a run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI double by Jake Cronenworth, his first major league hit.

Padres closer Kirby Yates (0-1), who led the major leagues in saves last season, took the loss after giving up both Diamondbacks runs in the ninth. Ildemaro Vargas started the Diamondbacks' game-winning rally with a one-out single off Yates, who then walked Kevin Cron and Nick Ahmed to load the bases. Marte then lifted his sacrifice fly to center, just before Peralta knocked in the eventual game-winning run.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead in the eighth with a pair of runs against Padres reliever Emilio Pagan. Marte drew a walk from Pagan leading off the eighth and moved to second on a single to right by Peralta. Starling Marte singled to right to score Ketel Marte and send Peralta to third. Peralta scored when Edcuardo Escobar grounded into a double play.

Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers drew back-to-back walks from Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin to open the bottom of the eighth. Cronenworth ran for Hosmer at second and moved to third on Jurickson Profar's fly out to center. Pinch-hitter Greg Garcia singled home Cronenworth for a 2-2 tie. The Padres trook a 1-0 lead into the eighth on Hosmer's third-inning homer off Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. Padres starter Garrett Richards was sharp allowing one hit and three walks with six strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen gave up just one run on two hits, but he issued five walks with six strikeouts and departed after throwing 88 pitches in four innings. The Padres had two other scoring opportunities against Gallen. They loaded the bases with two outs in the first on three walks before Wil Myers grounded out to end the inning. Arizona first baseman Jake Lamb made a diving stop at the bag with two runners on and two out in the second.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Mark Ripperger for arguing in the fifth inning. Ripperger negated a hit-by-pitch, ruling that Kevin Cron did not try to get out of the way. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria reports record-high of new coronavirus cases

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Monday six new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases compared with 459 a day earlier. Five of those six deaths are connected to outbreak...

Trump team, Senate Republicans agree on coronavirus aid offer to Democrats

Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday they agreed in principle with Senate Republicans on a 1 trillion coronavirus relief package -- the partys opening offer in negotiations with Democrats less than a week before enhanced ...

Reds 2B Moustakas goes on IL after waking up sick

The Cincinnati Reds placed second baseman Mike Moustakas on the injured list, the club announced prior to Sundays series finale against the visiting Detroit Tigers. Moustakas, who was 4-for-8 with a homer and four RBIs in his first two game...

Banned in China, some Falun Gong fear new Hong Kong national security law

On Sunday July 5, five days after China enacted a new national security law in Hong Kong, Yang Xiaolan and three dozen Falun Gong members stood upright in a public park, their arms outstretched above their closed eyes as their meditation so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020