Smyly, Giants shut down Dodgers

Mauricio Dubon hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning and seven San Francisco Giants pitchers held the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers offense in check during a 3-1 victory Sunday night at Los Angeles. Dubon delivered his RBI hit against Dodgers reliever Adam Kolarek to snap a 1-1 tie. The Giants' Donovan Solano added an RBI single in the seventh inning against Pedro Baez for a 3-1 lead.

The Dodgers' lone run came in the third inning on an RBI single by Cody Bellinger. After scoring 17 runs on 25 hits while winning the first two games of the series, the Dodgers were held to five runs on 16 hits over the final two games as the Giants rallied to split the season-opening series. New Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who signed a blockbuster 12-year, $365 million deal one day before the start of the season, was 1-for-9 over the past two games and went 3-for-20 in his first four games in Los Angeles.

Bellinger, the reigning National League MVP, had two hits Sunday, but was just 4-for-17 in the opening series. The Dodgers' Julio Urias, making his first start of 2020, gave up one run on five hits over five innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Brusdar Graterol (0-1) gave up one run on two hits in one-third of an inning to take the loss.

Giants starter Drew Smyly, in his San Francisco debut, gave up one run on four hits over 3 1/3 innings with one walk and two strikeouts. The Giants gave Smyly a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Darin Ruf RBI single. San Francisco relievers Shaun Anderson, Wandy Peralta (1-0), Rico Garcia, Sam Coonrod, Tyler Rogers and Trevor Gott gave up a combined three hits. The Dodgers got a leadoff double from A.J. Pollock on Gott's first pitch of the ninth inning, but the right-hander retired Will Smith and Betts on fly balls and earned his second save by striking out Max Muncy.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the eighth inning with two outs, but Rogers got Enrique Hernandez to ground out and end the threat. The Giants did not use expected No. 2 starter Jeff Samardzija at any point in the opening four games.

The Giants had lost six consecutive games to the Dodgers, dating back to last season, before winning their second consecutive Sunday. --Field Level Media