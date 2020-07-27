Left Menu
Development News Edition

Betting industry takes hit following MLB postponements

The betting industry rebounded over the weekend with the return of Major League Baseball but returned to a coronavirus-induced slowdown on Monday. London-based sportsbook William Hill closed down 4.2 percent on the London Stock Exchange on Monday. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:14 IST
Betting industry takes hit following MLB postponements

The betting industry rebounded over the weekend with the return of Major League Baseball but returned to a coronavirus-induced slowdown on Monday. Shares of DraftKings dropped 11.6 percent on Monday morning after MLB postponed two games in response to at least 13 Miami Marlins players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19.

About two hours later, the stock price had risen slightly to $34.56 a share, down almost 8 percent from the $37.55 share price at the opening bell. CNBC reported that MLB was the most popular bet at DraftKings over the weekend and that the betting site had its second-best day since the sporting world came to a near halt in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile betting is legal in seven states. London-based sportsbook William Hill closed down 4.2 percent on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters destroy colonial statues on French Caribbean isle

Cheering protesters tugging on ropes tore down a statue of Napoleons wife on the Caribbean island of Martinique and another from the French territorys colonial history, adding to a growing list of monuments being ripped down and defaced in ...

Israel, Hezbollah trade fire across volatile Lebanese border

Israeli forces exchanged fire with Hezbollah militants on Monday for over an hour along the volatile Israeli-Lebanese frontier, the heaviest bout of fighting between the bitter enemies in nearly a year. The fighting occurred in an area know...

'Miscreants kidnap and kill boy, proceed on to demand ransom from father, 5 arrested'

In a gruesome act, a class 6 student was kidnapped and killed within hours of his abduction with the miscreants proceeding on to demand a ransom of Rs 1 crore from his father. The body of the 14-year-old boy was recovered from a jungle area...

UP rapidly ramping up COVID-19 tests -- from 72 in a day to over 1 lakh: Adityanath

More than one lakh COVID-19 tests were done in Uttar Pradesh on July 26 as against just 72 on March 23, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday after the launch of a high-tech testing facility in Noida. He said UP accounted for six pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020