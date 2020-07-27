Left Menu
Vikings' infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman, charged with leading the team's coronavirus protocols, tested positive for COVID-19. Both the Vikings and Sugarman released statements Monday. "This weekend my family and I tested positive for COVID-19.

Minnesota Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman, charged with leading the team's coronavirus protocols, tested positive for COVID-19. Both the Vikings and Sugarman released statements Monday.

"This weekend my family and I tested positive for COVID-19. We immediately quarantined and began to follow the established protocols. At this time we are all doing fine and experiencing only mild symptoms," Sugarman said in his statement. Sugarman is the team's infection control officer, which the NFL has mandated for each franchise. As such, Sugarman is tasked with instituting protocols and safety measures at the team's facilities.

"I have an immense amount of pride in the effort I have personally put forth to protect the NFL family, the Minnesota Vikings organization and our community with thoughtfulness and decision-making based on the current science over these last four months," Sugarman said. "But as I sit here in quarantine, it is clear this virus does not discriminate. It should continue to be taken seriously," he added.

Vikings rookies and quarterbacks reported last week with testing for COVID-19 taking place Thursday and Sunday. Veterans are reporting to camp Tuesday. "We have followed the team's protocol for sanitizing the facility and for notifying any personnel who may have been in close contact with Eric," the team said. "Those individuals have been tested and are returning under the established guidelines. Eric has not had recent contact with players, and no additional cases within the Vikings front office have been identified at this time."

The Vikings said Sugarman will continue his role of infection control officer virtually. --Field Level Media

