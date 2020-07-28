Tigers put starting RHP Agrazal on IL
Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Dario Agrazal landed on the injured list with a forearm strain, the club announced Monday. Agrazal, 25, was slated to start Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals. He pitched in 15 games, starting 14. The Tigers purchased Agrazal's contract last November.Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 01:39 IST
Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Dario Agrazal landed on the injured list with a forearm strain, the club announced Monday. Agrazal, 25, was slated to start Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals. The club called up rookie right-hander Anthony Castro to replace Agrazal.
Agrazal went 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA in his first year in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates last year. He pitched in 15 games, starting 14. The Tigers purchased Agrazal's contract last November.
- READ MORE ON:
- Detroit Tigers
- Kansas City Royals
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- COVID-19