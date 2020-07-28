Left Menu
Manfred: Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak isn't 'nightmare'

I remain optimistic that the protocols are strong enough, that it will allow us to continue to play even through an outbreak like this and complete our season." Manfred said that if the results of the Marlins' remaining coronavirus tests are at an "acceptable" level, Miami will play at Baltimore on Wednesday as scheduled.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred believes the Miami Marlins' coronavirus outbreak won't derail the season. At least 11 Marlins players and two coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 since the season opened Friday. The situation grew severe enough that Miami's scheduled home opener on Monday and the scheduled game on Tuesday, both against the Baltimore Orioles, were postponed earlier Monday.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who played host to the Marlins over the weekend, also postponed their scheduled Monday home game against the New York Yankees as they awaited the results of their latest round of COVID-19 tests. "I don't put this in the nightmare category," Manfred said Monday on MLB Network. "We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play. That's why we have the expanded rosters. That's why we have the expanded pools of additional players. We think we can keep people safe and continue to play.

"We expected we were going to have positives at some point in time. I remain optimistic that the protocols are strong enough, that it will allow us to continue to play even through an outbreak like this and complete our season." Manfred said that if the results of the Marlins' remaining coronavirus tests are at an "acceptable" level, Miami will play at Baltimore on Wednesday as scheduled. However, he didn't specify what is considered "acceptable."

Regarding what scenario potentially could shut down all action, either short term or long term, Manfred said, "A team losing a number of players, making it completely non-competitive would be something we would have to address and have to think about making a change. Whether that was shutting down the part of a season, the whole season, that depends on the circumstances. "The same thing with respect to league-wide. You get to a certain point league-wide where it does become a health threat and we certainly would shut down at that point.

"Our first concern is the health of the players and their families. And making sure we do everything possible to minimize the spread of the virus to our employees." Although the Marlins played Sunday at Philadelphia even after three positive tests within the team were known, Manfred insisted that proper protocols were followed.

