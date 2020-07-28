Breakfast with Alex Ferguson was like 'meeting the Pope': Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that having breakfast with former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was like "meeting the Pope".ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 28-07-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 09:49 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that having breakfast with former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was like "meeting the Pope". "I know it's not 100 percent appropriate as a Liverpool manager - but I admire him. He was the first British manager I met and we had breakfast together," Liverpool's official website quoted Klopp as saying.
"It was long ago and I'm not sure if he remembers it still, but I remember it forever because it was for me in this moment like meeting the Pope if you want!" he added. Klopp's comments came after winning the League Managers Association's Manager of the Year award.
Liverpool's Premier League-winning boss was announced as the 2019-20 recipient of the prestigious accolade on Monday, having guided his team to a club-record 99 points in the top flight this season. Reflecting on winning the award, Klopp said, "I am absolutely delighted to get this wonderful trophy. It's really wonderful and I had already the opportunity to have a look who won it before and there are obviously a lot of big, big Liverpool names involved." (ANI)
