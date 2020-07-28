Cubs eke out win over Reds after hot start

Jon Lester tossed five hitless innings, but the visiting Chicago Cubs had to hold on for a 8-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night, nearly blowing a seven-run lead. Anthony Rizzo homered for the third time on the young season while Steven Souza Jr. and David Bote each had two RBIs for the Cubs, who have totaled 17 runs during back-to-back wins.

The Reds fell behind 8-1 before scoring all of their runs against a Cubs bullpen that allowed seven runs on six hits and eight walks in four innings. After plating two runs in the ninth, Cincinnati still had the bases loaded with one out. But, Jeremy Jeffress entered and struck out Phillip Ervin and got Joey Votto to line out to center field on a 3-2 count.

Lester (1-0) faced 19 batters in his 2020 debut. He allowed just one walk and struck out one before taking a seat after tossing 76 pitches. However, Chicago's bullpen allowed the Reds to make some noise after the visitors went up 6-0 through two innings and led 7-0 in the sixth. Tyler Stephenson homered in his first career at-bat and also singled for Cincinnati, which has dropped three in a row following a 7-1 season-opening victory over Detroit.

It was also a rough Cincinnati debut for starter Wade Miley (0-1). He gave up six runs, five earned, on four hits, two walks and hit two batters while throwing 57 pitches over 1 2/3 innings. He struck out three. After the start was delayed 1 hour, 47 minutes due to rain, Chicago didn't waste any time getting to Miley. In the first inning, Willson Contreras delivered a two-out RBI double and Souza followed a double into the left field corner to score two more. Bote's single to right plated Souza to make it 4-0 after a half-inning.

Chicago tacked on two more in the second. Javier Baez doubled home Kris Bryant, and Rizzo later scored from third on a passed ball. Rizzo homered for the second time in as many games in the sixth for Chicago, which led 8-1 entering the bottom of the seventh.

Chicago closer Craig Kimbrel allowed two runs while on four walks and a hit batter while recording just one out in the ninth. --Field Level Media