Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs eke out win over Reds after hot start

Anthony Rizzo homered for the third time on the young season while Steven Souza Jr. and David Bote each had two RBIs for the Cubs, who have totaled 17 runs during back-to-back wins. The Reds fell behind 8-1 before scoring all of their runs against a Cubs bullpen that allowed seven runs on six hits and eight walks in four innings.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:04 IST
Cubs eke out win over Reds after hot start
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Jon Lester tossed five hitless innings, but the visiting Chicago Cubs had to hold on for a 8-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night, nearly blowing a seven-run lead. Anthony Rizzo homered for the third time on the young season while Steven Souza Jr. and David Bote each had two RBIs for the Cubs, who have totaled 17 runs during back-to-back wins.

The Reds fell behind 8-1 before scoring all of their runs against a Cubs bullpen that allowed seven runs on six hits and eight walks in four innings. After plating two runs in the ninth, Cincinnati still had the bases loaded with one out. But, Jeremy Jeffress entered and struck out Phillip Ervin and got Joey Votto to line out to center field on a 3-2 count.

Lester (1-0) faced 19 batters in his 2020 debut. He allowed just one walk and struck out one before taking a seat after tossing 76 pitches. However, Chicago's bullpen allowed the Reds to make some noise after the visitors went up 6-0 through two innings and led 7-0 in the sixth. Tyler Stephenson homered in his first career at-bat and also singled for Cincinnati, which has dropped three in a row following a 7-1 season-opening victory over Detroit.

It was also a rough Cincinnati debut for starter Wade Miley (0-1). He gave up six runs, five earned, on four hits, two walks and hit two batters while throwing 57 pitches over 1 2/3 innings. He struck out three. After the start was delayed 1 hour, 47 minutes due to rain, Chicago didn't waste any time getting to Miley. In the first inning, Willson Contreras delivered a two-out RBI double and Souza followed a double into the left field corner to score two more. Bote's single to right plated Souza to make it 4-0 after a half-inning.

Chicago tacked on two more in the second. Javier Baez doubled home Kris Bryant, and Rizzo later scored from third on a passed ball. Rizzo homered for the second time in as many games in the sixth for Chicago, which led 8-1 entering the bottom of the seventh.

Chicago closer Craig Kimbrel allowed two runs while on four walks and a hit batter while recording just one out in the ninth. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices gain marginally, auto and IT stocks shine

Equity benchmark indices advanced marginally during early hours on Tuesday amid positive global cues with auto and metal stocks witnessing gains. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 132 points or 0.35 per cent at 38,067 while the Nifty ...

Chinese stocks gain on signs of economic rebound

The Chinese stock market edged up on Tuesday on expectations that the worlds second-largest economy was on track for a rebound, and that Beijing will keep its policy supportive. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.6 ...

Police arrest leader of Sydney protests against racism

Police arrested a leader of an anti-racism protest and shut down the demonstration before it started Tuesday after courts ruled the gathering in downtown Sydney was illegal due to the pandemic threat. Organiser Paddy Gibson was among a numb...

Kenya Power in talks with energy regulator to increase electricity prices

Kenya Power has opened talks with the energy regulator to increase electricity prices by up to a fifth after the State softened its earlier stand against higher tariffs.The listed utility firm said it was engaging the Energy and Petroleum R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020