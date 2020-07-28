Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Tahir leaves Pakistan after four months

The Pakistan-born South African bowler flew on Sunday directly to the West Indies where he will compete in the Caribbean Premier League. Tahir who had come to Pakistan to take part in the Pakistan Super League got stuck in Lahore when the government imposed travel restrictions soon after the suspension of the tournament due to the pandemic.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 28-07-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 11:06 IST
Imran Tahir leaves Pakistan after four months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir finally flew out of Pakistan after being stuck in the country since March due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The Pakistan-born South African bowler flew on Sunday directly to the West Indies where he will compete in the Caribbean Premier League.

Tahir who had come to Pakistan to take part in the Pakistan Super League got stuck in Lahore when the government imposed travel restrictions soon after the suspension of the tournament due to the pandemic. "He belongs to Lahore so he remained here until the travel restrictions were lifted," a source close to the cricketer said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

BSP waited for right time to teach Cong, Gehlot a lesson: Mayawati

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had unconstitutionally merged six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party BSP with the Congress in Rajasthan, he did the same in his earlier tenure too, for which we wanted to teach him and his party a lesson, said BSP c...

Sibley, Burns made of 'right stuff' as openers: Andrew Strauss

Former skipper Andrew Strauss believes that batsmen Dom Sibley and Rory Burns are made of the right stuff temperamentally to form a durable opening partnership for England. Sibley and Burns stitched Englands first century stand in a home Te...

Pending COVID-19 test results, Yanks, Phils set to start series

Instead of doing activities such as batting practice to get ready for a game on Monday, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies found themselves in a holding pattern due to coronavirus concerns. Long before the scheduled first pitch,...

Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN

Levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70 per cent during the lockdown in New Delhi, a UN policy brief said on Tuesday, warning that the environmental gains could be temporary if the cities re-open without policies to prevent air poll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020