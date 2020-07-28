Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics, Rockies looking to keep win streaks alive

Both clubs have received strong pitching this season, a trend they hope continues Tuesday when Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela squares off with A's righty Daniel Mengden. Colorado allowed a total of just five runs in three games at Texas.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 12:28 IST
Athletics, Rockies looking to keep win streaks alive
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two teams off to winning starts collide in interleague play on Tuesday night when the Colorado Rockies visit the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a two-game series. While the Rockies were given Monday off after two wins in three tries at Texas to open the season, the A's took their third win in four games against the Los Angeles Angels with a 3-0 victory.

The Rockies and A's last played in 2018, with Colorado sweeping a surprisingly low-scoring series at home to take a 16-15 lead in the all-time series. The home team has dominated the series, going 20-11.

The teams will play twice at each site this season, with Colorado hosting its games on Sept. 15-16. Both clubs have received strong pitching this season, a trend they hope continues Tuesday when Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela squares off with A's righty Daniel Mengden.

Colorado allowed a total of just five runs in three games at Texas. Senzatela (11-11, 6.71 in 2019) will be making his season debut, hoping to avoid the type of road woes that plagued him last season. The 25-year-old was just 4-7 with a 7.29 ERA away from home in 2019.

He has never pitched in Oakland, but does have a positive experience pitching against the A's, having held them to one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in a 4-1 home win in 2018. He's 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in his career against Oakland. Contributing to the Rockies' pitching success in Texas was right-hander Daniel Bard, who hadn't pitched in a major-league game since April 2013. The 35-year-old got the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory, throwing 1 1/3 shutout innings.

"I'm happy for him," Rockies manager Bud Black said to reporters afterward. "I mean, what a great story." Trevor Story was the hitting standout for Colorado in the opening series, going 3-for-9 with two homers and three RBIs. He also walked four times.

Story has never faced Mengden in his career, and has never had an at-bat in Oakland. Mengden (5-2, 4.83 ERA in 2019), meanwhile, has never pitched against the Rockies. He's 5-3 with a 2.78 ERA in nine career interleague starts.

The 27-year-old will be attempting to follow in the footsteps of Chris Bassitt, a fellow fill-in starter who worked the first four innings of the win over the Angels on Monday. The Oakland bullpen has worked 10 consecutive scoreless innings during the club's two-game winning streak. A's relievers allowed just one earned run and 11 total hits in 20 1/3 innings in four games against the Angels.

"We had to use our bullpen quite a bit the last couple of days," A's manager Bob Melvin said after Monday's win. "But it ends up being three out of four, so that's huge for us." Oakland closer Liam Hendriks, who worked a total of 2 1/3 innings over two games against the Angels, was given Monday off. He should be available for Tuesday's game.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese in Sydney fall victim to 'virtual kidnapping' scam

Australian police have revealed that Chinese students based in Sydney are being forced to stage photos and video of themselves bound and blindfolded in an extortion scam described as virtual kidnapping. Eight students this year have fallen ...

Union Environment Minister releases Tiger Census report on eve of Global Tiger Day

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released the report of the Tiger Census on eve of Global Tiger Day. India is proud of its tiger assets. The country today has 70 per cent of the worlds tiger population. We are ready t...

Here's how Trump's opposition to mail voting hurts the GOP

Republicans once dominated voting by mail in Florida. But that was before President Donald Trump got involved. After months of hearing Trump denigrate mail-in balloting, Republicans in the critical battleground state now find themselves far...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Padres, As complete series winsFernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020