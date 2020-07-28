Left Menu
One should never give up on dreams, says Jamie Vardy after winning Golden Boot

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said that he never in a 'million years' would have thought that he would win the Premier League Golden Boot award.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:46 IST
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy (Photo/Leicester City Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Striker Vardy on Sunday became the first player in Leicester City's history to win the Premier League Golden Boot after netting 23 goals across a remarkable 2019/20 season.

After bagging the award, the 33-year-old striker said that one must never give up on their dreams, no matter how crazy it seems. "Never in a million years did I ever think I would win a Premier League winners medal let alone the Golden Boot...just wow! If this proves anything, it shows you should never ever give up on your dreams, no matter how crazy they may seem," Vardy tweeted.

The Foxes striker defeated Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22), Southampton's Danny Ings (22), and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (20) to scoop the prestigious individual award. The 33-year-old got off the mark this term with a strike during City's 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in August last year before netting twice against AFC Bournemouth.

Another double strike in a 5-0 victory over Newcastle United in September late year, was quickly followed by an incredible run of 11 goals in eight consecutive games between October and December. Leicester have won on 13 occasions in which Vardy found the net this season. (ANI)

