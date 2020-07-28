Left Menu
Jason Boy, Jonny Bairstow on cusp of entering top ten in ICC ODI rankings



ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:34 IST
Jason Boy, Jonny Bairstow on cusp of entering top ten in ICC ODI rankings
England opening batsmen Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

England's Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will be looking to enter the top ten in the ICC ODI rankings as the reigning World Cup champions kick off the Men's Cricket World Cup Super League with their three-match series against Ireland. Opener Roy and wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow are currently ranked 11th and 14th respectively, in the ODI batsmen rankings and the duo could work their way back into the top 10, ICC reported.

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who is the third best-ranked batsman from his side in 23rd position, will be leading against Ireland for whom he scored 99 on ODI debut against Scotland 14 years ago. For Ireland, skipper Andy Balbirnie, who took over from long-time skipper William Porterfield last November and has only led in a three-ODI series in the Caribbean in January, is ranked 46th among batsmen.

Paul Stirling remains their top-ranked batsman in 27th position, having held a career-high position of seventh in 2013. Off-spinner Andy McBrine (31st) and paceman Boyd Rankin (joint-40th) are their leading bowlers according to the rankings.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League will see 13 teams vie for direct qualifying places in the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India in 2023. India and seven other teams will make it directly from the league with the remaining teams getting a second chance through a qualifier.

Teams will be awarded 10 points for a win, five for a tie, no-result or abandoned match, and none for a loss. England and Ireland will lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday, July 30 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

