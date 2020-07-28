Left Menu
Braves DFA Foltynewicz

One day after manager Brian Snitker told him goodbye, the Atlanta Braves designated right-hander Mike Foltynewicz for assignment on Tuesday. We're just not in a position in this short season to wait for something to happen." Last season, Foltynewicz averaged 95 mph on his fastball. He was 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and 202 strikeouts in his All-Star season with the Braves in 2018.

One day after manager Brian Snitker told him goodbye, the Atlanta Braves designated right-hander Mike Foltynewicz for assignment on Tuesday. Snitker said Monday night he informed Foltynewicz he would be designated for release or assignment with the expectation of a trade. Foltynewicz was being counted on as a front-of-the-rotation starter for Atlanta, but his velocity and control were down significantly.

Snitker said there was no explanation or known medical reason for Foltynewicz declining in velocity. The 28-year-old former All-Star made his first start of 2020 on Monday, allowing six runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. His fastball averaged 89 mph in the loss. The manager said the decision was "tough" but necessary in a shortened regular season.

"Folty, in this short season, it's just not happening right now. We kind of feel a sense of urgency to some extent," Snitker said. "Folty's been big for us the past couple years, pitched in big games and in (the) playoffs, been good for us down the stretch. We're just not in a position in this short season to wait for something to happen." Last season, Foltynewicz averaged 95 mph on his fastball.

He was 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and 202 strikeouts in his All-Star season with the Braves in 2018. To fill his spot on the roster, the Braves recalled right-hander Chad Sobotka to Atlanta.

