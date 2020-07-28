Sports News Roundup: Padres, A's complete series wins; Phillies game postpones as players await COVID tests results and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Padres, A's complete series wins

Fernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres won three of the four games in the season-opening series.

Baseball: Phillies game postponed as players await COVID-19 tests results

The Philadelphia Phillies game against the visiting New York Yankees on Tuesday has been postponed as some members of the home team await COVID-19 tests results following their weekend series versus the Miami Marlins, a source told Reuters. The decision to postpone the second Phillies game in as many days follows their three-game season-opening series versus Miami, who have had a number of players test positive for the virus.

German Kerber looks to rekindle success with coach Beltz

Angelique Kerber has parted ways with Dieter Kindlmann and rehired Torben Beltz as her coach, the former world number one's management team have said, restoring a partnership that helped the German win two of her three Grand Slam titles. The 32-year-old has not won a title since picking up her third Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2018 under then coach Wim Fissette.

Real Madrid forward Diaz tests positive for COVID-19, says club

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week. Real said in a statement that tests were conducted on the squad on Monday and that though Diaz was in "perfect health", he would be self-isolating at home.

WTA premier event in Tokyo cancelled due to COVID-19

The Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo has been cancelled for 2020 due to safety fears amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers of the annual women's tournament said on Tuesday. Last week, the men's ATP Tour and the women's WTA were forced to cancel all of their remaining tournaments in China for this year in the wake of the country's ban on international sporting events due to the pandemic.

Baseball: Four more Marlins players test positive for COVID-19 - reports

Four additional Miami Marlins players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the Major League Baseball club to 17 over the last five days, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. The Marlins, who opened their season last Friday with a three-game series in Philadelphia, previously had 11 players and two coaches test positive for the virus.

Motor racing: Ferrari chairman Elkann backs Binotto, sets 2022 target

Misfiring Ferrari have complete confidence in team boss Mattia Binotto but cannot expect to return to winning ways in Formula One before 2022, company chairman John Elkann said on Tuesday. The team are Formula One's oldest and most successful but the current car is too slow and they are fifth overall after the season's first three races.

Major League Baseball season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of scheduled games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players. The postponement of the games in Philadelphia and Miami was a potentially ominous development for MLB and other major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada hoping to forge ahead during the pandemic. The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League are set to resume play this week after a hiatus of more than four months, while National Football League training camps are opening.

Lakers All-Star Davis out with eye issue

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis left a scrimmage over the weekend and did not practice Tuesday due to an eye injury that could keep him out of the return game on Thursday. Head coach Frank Vogel said Davis has discomfort in his eye. The big man was poked in the eye in the first quarter of the July 25 scrimmage and did not return after the first quarter.

Marathon and race walk Olympic qualification can begin in September

Olympic qualification for the marathon and road race walk events can re-start from Sept. 1, three months earlier than previously announced, the sport's governing body World Athletics ruled on Tuesday. However, qualifying for all other track and field events at next year's Tokyo Games would remain suspended until Nov. 30 as originally planned, it said in a statement.