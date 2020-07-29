Dolphins place CB Howard on PUP list

The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Xavien Howard on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday as the 2018 Pro Bowl selection continues to rehab from major knee surgery. Howard underwent reconstructive surgery on his left knee in mid-December. He played in just five games in 2019 and had 17 tackles and one interception before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 30.

Howard can't practice with the team until removed from the PUP list. The 26-year-old Howard is entering the first season of a five-year, $75.25 million extension signed in May of 2019.

In four NFL seasons, Howard has 12 interceptions (one returned for touchdown) and 140 tackles in 40 games (39 starts). Howard tied for the NFL lead of seven interceptions during his 2018 Pro Bowl season.

The Dolphins also placed linebacker Calvin Munson on the non-football injury list. Munson, 25, has played in 16 NFL games -- two with Miami last season -- and has 67 tackles and one forced fumble. He played in 14 games (five starts) for the New York Giants in 2017.