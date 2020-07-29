Astros pick up Baker's 2021 option

The Houston Astros announced Tuesday that they exercised the 2021 option on the contract for manager Dusty Baker. Baker, 71, was hired earlier this year after A.J. Hinch was fired for his role in the club's sign-stealing scandal. Hinch also was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball.

"I've been a lame-duck manager probably four or five times," Baker said. "I was one of the lamest ducks walking around. So it feels pretty good not to be a lame duck, and this is the best that I've been treated in quite a while." Baker is in his 23rd year as a major league manager and has a record of 1,866-1,637. He has the most wins of any active manager and has recorded 10 seasons of 90 or more wins.

"Dusty has been a perfect fit for our ballclub," Houston general manager James Click said in a statement. "His knowledge of the game and experience have been invaluable to us in his first few months with the club. We're excited to see him in an Astros uniform again next year." The Astros are 3-1 under Baker as they head into a Tuesday night home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston also announced it picked up the 2021 options on the contracts of pitching coach Brent Strom and third base coach Gary Pettis. --Field Level Media