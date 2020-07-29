Left Menu
Strong relief work seals Tigers' win over Royals

Jonathan Schoop also smashed a two-run homer for Detroit, which bounced back after losing the opener of the four-game series on Monday. Tyler Alexander (1-0) was credited with the victory, giving up two hits in two innings of scoreless relief.

Strong relief work seals Tigers' win over Royals

Christin Stewart hit a go-ahead two-run homer, and a handful of relievers combined for six scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers edged the visiting Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Tuesday. Jonathan Schoop also smashed a two-run homer for Detroit, which bounced back after losing the opener of the four-game series on Monday.

Tyler Alexander (1-0) was credited with the victory, giving up two hits in two innings of scoreless relief. Joe Jimenez notched his third save by pitching a shutout ninth. Detroit's Cameron Maybin added two hits, the only player on either team to record a multi-hit game.

Whit Merrifield blasted a three-run homer to account for all of the Royals' runs. Merrifield has six RBIs in the series. Kansas City reliever Tyler Zuber (0-1) gave up three runs in his lone inning.

Detroit starter Rony Garcia gave up three runs, two earned, in three innings in his major league debut. The 22-year-old right-hander got the nod when the originally scheduled starter, Dario Agrazal, was placed on the injured list due to a right forearm strain. Playing second base, Merrifield made a leaping catch to rob Austin Romine of a potential two-run hit in the second inning.

He then gave his club a 3-0 lead the next inning. After Oscar Hernandez singled and Brett Phillips reached on an error with one out, Merrifield ripped a Garcia offering over the left field wall for his second homer in as many games. Detroit answered with four runs against Kyle Zimmer and Zuber in the bottom of the inning. JaCoby Jones was hit by a Zimmer pitch before Zuber entered. One out later, Schoop clubbed his first homer as a Tiger to center field. A two-out walk to C.J. Cron preceded Stewart's first homer of the season.

From there, the relievers on both teams controlled the contest. In between the appearances of Alexander and Jimenez, Jose Cisnero, Gregory Soto and Buck Farmer each pitched a 1-2-3 inning for Detroit. A quintet of Royals relievers each tossed an inning of scoreless relief. Kansas City hit six homers while winning the series opener 14-6 on Monday.

--Field Level Media

Strong relief work seals Tigers' win over Royals

Christin Stewart hit a go-ahead two-run homer, and a handful of relievers combined for six scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers edged the visiting Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Tuesday. Jonathan Schoop also smashed a two-run homer for Detroit, which bounced back after losing the opener of the four-game series on Monday.

