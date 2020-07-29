Mets beat Red Sox to run Boston's skid to four straight

J.D. Davis homered to help make a winner of David Peterson in his major league debut as the New York Mets dumped the reeling Red Sox 8-3 Tuesday night in Boston. Davis, Amed Rosario and Jeff McNeil each drove in a pair of runs as the Mets won their second straight. Peterson (1-0) allowed two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking two.

Kevin Pillar and Kevin Plawecki had three hits apiece for the Red Sox, who have lost four straight at home since winning their season opener. Boston has given up at least seven runs in each defeat. A first-round pick by the Mets in the 2017 draft, Peterson had previously never pitched higher than Double-A, where he went 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 24 starts last season. He cruised early while the Mets put three runs on the board in the second on a Robinson Cano RBI double and a two-run, bloop single by Rosario.

After loading the bases with no outs in the third, Peterson struck out J.D. Martinez and got Rafael Devers to hit a grounder that resulted in a fielder's choice double play when Andrew Benintendi got confused at second as to whether the ball was caught on a line. A run scored on the play. The Mets' lead grew to 5-1 on Davis' two-run shot down the right field line and off Pesky's Pole in the fifth inning. Peterson got a double play to escape a two-on jam in the bottom of the frame, but got tagged for a Pillar RBI double in the sixth to end his outing.

McNeil hit a two-run double as the Mets blew the game open with a three-run eighth. Matt Hall got the nod for the Red Sox in his first major league start after two years as a reliever. Hall (0-1) gave up three runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings; Boston starters have given up 16 runs (15 earned) in 14 1/3 innings during the team's skid.

