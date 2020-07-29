Pele hails 'modern athlete' Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Brazilian footballer Pele hailed Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo for his dedication and termed the Portuguese a "modern athlete".ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 09:50 IST
Former Brazilian footballer Pele hailed Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo for his dedication and termed the Portuguese a "modern athlete". Juventus on Monday won the Serie A title after they secured a 2-0 win over Sampdoria. With this win, Juventus claimed the ninth successive Serie A title.
"@Cristiano is the modern athlete, who shows everyone that success always comes to those who are dedicated and love what they do. Also, I would like to congratulate my fellow Brazilians @douglascosta, @alxsndro12 and @daniluiz2. Great work winning the @seriea title, @juventus," Pele wrote on Instagram. During the match, Ronaldo had scored at the end of the first half to hand the Bianconeri the lead and Federico Bernardeschi's second-half effort doubled Juventus' advantage.
Juventus now have 83 points with a four-point lead over the second-placed Inter Milan on the Serie A table. They will next take on Cagliari on July 30. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Serie A: Inter Milan secure 3-1 win over Torino
Serie A: AC Milan register 3-1 win over Parma
Portuguese officers raid clinics claiming 'ozone therapy' cures COVID-19
Ronaldo becomes first player to score 50 goals in Serie A, Premier League, La Liga
Sarri reveals Ronaldo's one 'extraordinary ability' after Portuguese's heroics against Lazio