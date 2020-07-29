Left Menu
Pele hails 'modern athlete' Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Brazilian footballer Pele hailed Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo for his dedication and termed the Portuguese a "modern athlete".

29-07-2020
Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo/Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Brazilian footballer Pele hailed Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo for his dedication and termed the Portuguese a "modern athlete". Juventus on Monday won the Serie A title after they secured a 2-0 win over Sampdoria. With this win, Juventus claimed the ninth successive Serie A title.

"@Cristiano is the modern athlete, who shows everyone that success always comes to those who are dedicated and love what they do. Also, I would like to congratulate my fellow Brazilians @douglascosta, @alxsndro12 and @daniluiz2. Great work winning the @seriea title, @juventus," Pele wrote on Instagram. During the match, Ronaldo had scored at the end of the first half to hand the Bianconeri the lead and Federico Bernardeschi's second-half effort doubled Juventus' advantage.

Juventus now have 83 points with a four-point lead over the second-placed Inter Milan on the Serie A table. They will next take on Cagliari on July 30. (ANI)

