Left Menu
Development News Edition

Optimistic Tigers aim for another win over Royals

They're rooting for each other, and they're pretty intense in the dugout." Matthew Boyd, Detroit's Wednesday starter, will try to bounce back from a disappointing outing in the team's opener at Cincinnati on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:50 IST
Optimistic Tigers aim for another win over Royals
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The season is only five games old, but there's already a different vibe around the Detroit Tigers. The team with the worst record in baseball last season has gotten off to a 3-2 start, including a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. The same clubs play the third game of the four-game series on Wednesday night in Detroit.

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who played for American League Central rival Minnesota last season, hit his first homer as a Tiger in the Tuesday win. Two other offseason additions, first baseman C.J. Cron and catcher Austin Romine, hit key home runs in the other Detroit victories. "We're hungry here," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "We know how many games there are, and we talked about trying to get off to a good start. We know we're going to have some aches and pains with some of the young kids, trying to continue to build those guys in, but we've got enough vets that know how to play. They're rooting for each other, and they're pretty intense in the dugout."

Matthew Boyd, Detroit's Wednesday starter, will try to bounce back from a disappointing outing in the team's opener at Cincinnati on Friday. Boyd allowed four runs on six hits in five innings. The Reds grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Boyd walked a batter and hit two others. "My job is to be better from this, and I will be better," he said after the game. "I know what I need to do to get better in that sense."

The Tigers' ace prides himself in making quick in-game adjustments, but he needed a couple of innings in his first outing to figure things out. "It was pretty much the whole package," Boyd said. "Usually, I go out with the ability to make the adjustment when something is going wrong. I can feel that. (Friday) there was just something wrong right in the foundation. I had a little mechanical twitch, just how I lined up on the rubber and I didn't make that adjustment really until the third inning."

The Royals have often given Boyd fits. In 19 starts against them, Boyd is 5-9 with a 6.46 ERA. Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield has worn him out. Merrifield has a .513 average in 39 official at-bats against the left-hander, including eight extra-base hits.

Merrifield has enjoyed the latest trip to Comerica Park. In the first two games of the series, he has four hits, including a pair of homers, while driving in six runs. Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy will oppose Boyd. He also lost his first start, giving up two runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings at Cleveland on Friday. Duffy was pulled after throwing just 65 pitches, and he hopes he'll be given the chance to get deeper into the game in his second outing.

"I always want the ball," he said. "I'll just leave it at that. People who know me know that I go all out. I built up my pitches, got to 90 (in his last exhibition outing). But at the end of the day, it's not my call." Duffy has faced Detroit 27 times in his career, more than any other team, including 24 starts. He is 8-10 with a 4.59 ERA in those outings.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornado, virus, protests rattle Nashville rideshare economy

After driving for Lyft for six years, Joni Bicknese decided to invest in a minivan at the beginning of 2020, reasoning that she could make more money if she could transport more riders. Then came what she calls Nashvilles quadruple-whammy a...

5 Rafale jets arrive in India in a boost to IAF's combat capability

Nearly 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported, a fleet of five French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets touched down in India, giving the countrys air power a strategic edge over its adversaries in the neighbourhood. The airc...

Roche bid to retool arthritis drug for COVID-19 fails

Roches attempt to retool its rheumatoid arthritis drug ActemraRoActemra to treat patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia has failed in a late-stage trial, the Swiss company said on Wednesday.Roche launched the 330-patie...

Varun Dhawan reveals John Abraham ate 21 watermelons in one day during 'Dishoom' shoot

Sharing still from the film Dishoom, actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday revealed that his co-star John Abraham ate 21 watermelons in a single day while shooting in the desert. Dhawan shared the lesser-known fact on Wednesday as the film clocke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020