Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Dubai, Cape Town rounds of 2021 Sevens Series cancelled due to pandemic

"Both hosts are due to return to a full series schedule beyond this season." New Zealand were awarded the men's and women's World Sevens Series titles after World Rugby cancelled the rest of the 2020 season last month because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:14 IST
Rugby-Dubai, Cape Town rounds of 2021 Sevens Series cancelled due to pandemic
Representative image

The Dubai and Cape Town rounds of the 2021 World Sevens Series have been scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Rugby said on Wednesday. The global governing body said it would continue to focus on delivering the remainder of the 2021 series, with a working group formed to review contingency plans and evaluate preparations for the sport's safe return.

The Dubai and Cape Town rounds had been scheduled for Nov. 26-28 and Dec. 4-6 this year. "After a comprehensive consultation process ... it has been decided that the combined men's and women's Dubai and Cape Town rounds ... will not take place...," organizers said in a statement https://www.world.rugby/sevens-series/news/577411/plans-revised-for-hsbc-world-rugby-sevens-series-2021.

"The decisions were taken in line with relevant government and international public health authority advice and with the health and wellbeing of the rugby community and the wider public taking precedence. "Both hosts are due to return to a full series schedule beyond this season."

New Zealand was awarded the men's and women's World Sevens Series titles after World Rugby canceled the rest of the 2020 season last month because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Tournaments in London, Paris, Singapore, and Hong Kong were canceled on the men's tour, while the women's circuit lost rounds in the United States, Paris, and Hong Kong.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Tributes paid to former CM Edouard Goubert on anniversary

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid floral tributes to a statue of former Chief Minister and veteran freedom fighter of the Union Territory Edouard Goubert on his 126th birth anniversary Wednesday. Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Pr...

Tornado, virus, protests rattle Nashville rideshare economy

After driving for Lyft for six years, Joni Bicknese decided to invest in a minivan at the beginning of 2020, reasoning that she could make more money if she could transport more riders. Then came what she calls Nashvilles quadruple-whammy a...

5 Rafale jets arrive in India in a boost to IAF's combat capability

Nearly 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported, a fleet of five French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets touched down in India, giving the countrys air power a strategic edge over its adversaries in the neighbourhood. The airc...

Roche bid to retool arthritis drug for COVID-19 fails

Roches attempt to retool its rheumatoid arthritis drug ActemraRoActemra to treat patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia has failed in a late-stage trial, the Swiss company said on Wednesday.Roche launched the 330-patie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020