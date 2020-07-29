Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA ratifies virus relief for soccer bodies

FIFA has ratified a coronavirus relief plan that will make $1.5 billion available to soccer communities and national associations around the world. All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant “to protect and restart football” and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million. Each member association will also receive an additional $500,000 grant for women's soccer during the plan's third phase.

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:59 IST
FIFA ratifies virus relief for soccer bodies

FIFA has ratified a coronavirus relief plan that will make $1.5 billion available to soccer communities and national associations around the world. All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant “to protect and restart football” and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million.

Each member association will also receive an additional $500,000 grant for women's soccer during the plan's third phase. The massive spending plan aims to help men's and women's professional soccer as well as youth and grassroots soccer through a system of grants and loans.

Each of the six soccer confederations will also receive a grant of $2 million. FIFA expects to make the funds available by January 2021.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • FIFA

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

IL&FS case: NFRA imposes 5-year ban, Rs 15 lakh fine on auditor

The National Financial Reporting Authority NFRA has barred another auditor for five years for alleged professional misconduct in the statutory audit of ILFS Financial Services Ltd IFIN for 2017-18. The watchdog has also slapped a fine of Rs...

U.S. to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany but nearly half to stay in Europe

The U.S. military on Wednesday unveiled plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany following a decision by President Donald Trump, but said it will keep nearly half of them in Europe to address tension with Russia. Trump announced h...

Rajasthan CM's elder brother skips ED summons, asked to appear for questioning on August 4

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots elder brother Agrasian Gehlot skipped appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning in a money-laundering case, citing health issues, officials said. His son Anupam Gehlot, ...

Royal Meghan and UK tabloid trade blows in court dispute

A lawyer for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, accused a British newspaper publisher in court on Wednesday of commercially exploiting its legal dispute with her by using court documents as the basis for sensational coverage.Meghan, wife of Que...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020