Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:24 IST
Bucs TE Brate reveals COVID-19 recovery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate said he has recovered from COVID-19, and he is doing his best to motivate others in the fight against the spread of the disease. "Thankful to have fully recovered from COVID-19," Brate wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "Donating plasma is the next step and something many can do!"

Brate, 29, also noted the importance of plasma donations during a 39-second public service announcement on the team's social media platforms. "The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating effect on our population and it continues to impact nearly every aspect of our lives," Brate said in the announcement. "But there's an important way you may be able to help friends, family and our community as we battle this disease by donating plasma.

"If you were diagnosed with COVID-19 or tested positive with antibodies and fully recovered and are symptom free for at least two weeks, please consider visiting a local donor center. Simply go to Oneblood.org to find a convenient location, book an appointment or learn more. We're all in this together and your donation of plasma truly can make a difference in someone's life." Brate recorded 36 receptions for 311 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games last season. He has 195 catches for 2,156 yards with 27 scores in six seasons with the Buccaneers after playing collegiately with Harvard.

--Field Level Media

