Report: Another Marlins player tests positive for virus
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that all of the Marlins' games through Sunday were postponed following a coronavirus outbreak that now reportedly includes 16 players and two staffers. The Marlins' two-game home series Monday and Tuesday against Baltimore already had been postponed before the league's announcement.Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:05 IST
Another Miami Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the team's total number to 18, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday. Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that all of the Marlins' games through Sunday were postponed following a coronavirus outbreak that now reportedly includes 16 players and two staffers.
The Marlins' two-game home series Monday and Tuesday against Baltimore already had been postponed before the league's announcement. Also called off were two games at Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday, and a three-game home series with the Washington Nationals that was scheduled for Friday-Sunday. "It is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week," the league said in a statement.
The Marlins completed a three-game series in Philadelphia on Sunday but opted to quarantine and not to fly back to Miami due to their rising number of positive COVID-19 tests. --Field Level Media
