Bills put WR Beasley on non-football injury list

The Buffalo Bills placed wide receiver Cole Beasley on the non-football injury list on Wednesday due to an upper back injury. The NFL Network reported the injury wasn't considered serious and that Beasley should be activated soon.

Beasley had a career year in 2019, his first season with the Bills, notching career highs in touchdown catches (six) and yards per reception average (11.6) in 2019. Beasley finished with 67 catches for 778 yards in 15 games, including 10 starts. He played the previous seven years with the Dallas Cowboys, compiling 319 receptions for 3,271 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The Bills also put wide receiver Duke Williams and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor on the COVID-19 reserve list. Per NFL rules, placement on that list means a player either tested positive for COVID-19 or came in contact with someone who has the virus. --Field Level Media