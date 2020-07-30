Lions put Golladay, Hockenson on COVID-19 reserve list

The Detroit Lions put five players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday, including emerging wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson. There were 19 such designations in the NFL on Wednesday with the Lions having the most. The other Lions players designated are cornerback Amani Oruwariye, punter Arryn Siposs and linebacker Jalen Elliott.

The reserve list means a player either tested positive for COVID-19 or was recently exposed to someone who did. Golladay is entering a contract year and coming off a season during which he led the league with 11 touchdowns and set a career-high with 1,190 receiving yards.

Hockenson finished his rookie season with 32 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He missed the final four games with an ankle injury. --Field Level Media