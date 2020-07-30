Left Menu
Golf-Day splits with long-time coach Swatton

Day, 32, has not won on the tour since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship and dropped out of the world's top 50 for the first time in 10 years earlier this season. "It's been a long and successful road working with Col. I have just decided I want to make a change and work on my own as it pertains to my golf swing," Day told the PGA Tour website https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/07/29/jason-day-parts-way-with-swing-coach-colin-swatton.html ahead of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Jason Day has parted ways with mentor and swing coach Colin Swatton after a two-decade partnership that yielded a major championship and the world's top ranking. Day first linked up with Swatton as a 12-year-old at a golf boarding school in Australia not long after his father died of cancer.

Under Swatton's guidance, Day claimed the world number one ranking and held it for 51 weeks during a dominant 2015-16 period. He also won the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits and the Players Championship the following year. Day, 32, has not won on the tour since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship and dropped out of the world's top 50 for the first time in 10 years earlier this season.

"It's been a long and successful road working with Col. I have just decided I want to make a change and work on my own as it pertains to my golf swing," Day told the PGA Tour website https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/07/29/jason-day-parts-way-with-swing-coach-colin-swatton.html ahead of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. “Col has been way more than just a caddie and coach to me. I am forever grateful for all he has done for my golf and his continued friendship."

Swatton also doubled as Day's caddie for all but two of his 12 PGA Tour wins but quit carrying his bag in late 2017 and has taken a more active role in golf media commentary over the past year. “I am proud of what was accomplished but even more so I am proud of the man Jason has become," Swatton said.

"We will always remain close friends and I wish him well as he continues his journey." Day heads into the WGC event in form and back in the top 50 after back-to-back top 10 finishes at the recent Workday Charity Open and the Memorial Tournament.

