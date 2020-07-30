Left Menu
Robert, White Sox rally past Indians to avoid sweep

Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez each added a sacrifice fly in the inning to help the White Sox halt their three-game skid and end the Indians' three-game win streak. Cleveland's Zach Plesac was saddled with a hard-luck no-decision in his season debut despite recording a career-high 11 strikeouts while scattering three hits over eight scoreless innings.

Luis Robert's two-run single capped a four-run uprising in the ninth inning as the visiting Chicago White Sox averted a three-game sweep with a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez each added a sacrifice fly in the inning to help the White Sox halt their three-game skid and end the Indians' three-game win streak.

Cleveland's Zach Plesac was saddled with a hard-luck no-decision in his season debut despite recording a career-high 11 strikeouts while scattering three hits over eight scoreless innings. The 25-year-old's previous personal best was seven strikeouts, first set in a 2-0 loss to the White Sox on June 2, 2019. The American League Central rivals combined for seven hits and 21 strikeouts through the first eight innings before Chicago ignited its offense in the ninth.

Brad Hand (0-1) started the ninth inning and promptly served up a lead-off double to Tim Anderson. Hand issued a walk to Yoan Moncada and hit Jose Abreu on the foot to load the bases for Grandal, whose liner to right field allowed Anderson to cruise home with the game's first run. Chicago loaded the bases following catcher's interference on Beau Taylor and Jimenez greeted Adam Cimber with a deep fly to center to plate Moncada. Robert extended his hitting streak to six games as his two-run single to center capped the scoring.

The late offense made a winner out of Aaron Bummer (1-0), who struck out a pair of batters in one inning of work. Chicago's Lucas Giolito followed up 14 2/3 scoreless innings en route to winning both starts versus Cleveland in 2019 with six more on Wednesday. The 26-year-old scattered four hits and struck out six in a no-decision.

The Indians were unable to convert a pair of golden opportunities as they failed to push across a run with runners on the corners with no outs in the fourth inning and during a bases-loaded rally in the sixth. Carlos Santana grounded into an inning-ending double play in the fourth and flied out to left-center to end the sixth. Prior to Wednesday's game, Cleveland placed starting catcher Roberto Perez on the 10-day injured list with a sore right shoulder. Manager Terry Francona said Perez will not throw for seven days and then will be re-examined.

--Field Level Media

