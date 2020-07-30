LPGA's Gaby Lopez of Mexico tests positive

Gaby Lopez of Mexico is the first LPGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus as the tour returns this week in Ohio for the first time in more than five months. Lopez, who won the first LPGA event of the year in January, withdrew from LPGA Drive On Championship. She is in self-isolation and working with the LPGA and local health officials on contact tracing.

"I was very excited to get back to playing on tour after this long break, and while I'm disappointed that I'll have to wait a little longer, I am glad that I was able to get tested and to make sure I do not put anyone else at risk," Lopez said. LPGA protocols require the 26-year-old Lopez to quarantine for at least 10 days, after which she will take another saliva test and have a medical evaluation prior to returning.

The LPGA said it would have the rest of the pre-tournament virus test results later this week. AP SSC SSC.