Mariners outlast Angels behind Moore, Seager

Dylan Moore hit a three-run home run and Kyle Seager drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly as the Seattle Mariners rallied twice to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 10-7 Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Moore's home run capped a five-run sixth inning that gave the Mariners a 6-4 lead. Seager broke a 7-7 tie in the seventh inning with his third RBI of the night.

Mariners reliever Bryan Shaw (1-0) got the victory despite giving up three runs in one inning, and fellow right-hander Dan Altavilla earned the save. Shohei Ohtani, Brian Goodwin and Justin Upton homered for the Angels. Upton's homer was the 300th of his major league career.

Ohtani's first homer of the season, a three-run shot in the fourth inning, gave the Angels a 3-1 lead. Goodwin hit a solo homer in the fifth to make it 4-1. Then the Mariners scored five times off Angels starter Andrew Heaney and reliever Mike Mayers in the sixth. With one out and runners at the corners, Seager lined a run-scoring single to center. Tim Lopes followed with an RBI double to center to make it 4-3 before Moore homered over the right field wall for a 6-4 advantage.

The Angels regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on Upton's homer and a two-run double by Goodwin that made it 7-6. Seattle then took the lead for good in the seventh.

Pinch hitter Shed Long led off with a single to right, and Angels right-hander Jacob Barnes (0-1) walked the next two batters. Reliever Ty Buttrey got Kyle Lewis to hit a chopper down the third base line, but Anthony Rendon's only play was to first base as the tying run crossed the plate. Seager then hit a sacrifice fly just shy of the warning track in center to bring home the go-ahead run. J.P. Crawford's two-run single in the eighth capped the scoring.

Heaney allowed two runs on five hits in five-plus innings. He walked one and struck out six. Mariners right-hander Justin Dunn went three-plus innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on just one hit, Ohtani's homer. Dunn walked three and struck out two.

Seager hit a run-scoring single in the fourth to break a scoreless tie. --Field Level Media