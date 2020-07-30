Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Marquez helps Rockies complete two-game sweep of Athletics'

German Marquez struck out eight in six solid innings, Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon had two hits each, and the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland Athletics' 5-1 on Wednesday. The Rockies swept the two-game series and earned their fourth consecutive victory. MLB roundup: Dodgers cap sweep of Astros in 13th inning

Edwin Rios slugged a two-run homer leading off the top of the 13th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the host Houston Astros 4-2 Wednesday night to sweep a two-game interleague series. Rios, who struck out as a pinch hitter leading off the 11th, drilled a 2-2 cutter from Astros reliever Cy Sneed (0-1) 368 feet into the seats in right field. Enrique Hernandez, who opened the frame on second base per rules enacted for the 2020 season, scored on the Rios blast -- the first two-run home run to lead off an inning in MLB history, per MLB.com. Osaka will play in U.S. Open, says management team

Naomi Osaka will play in next month's U.S. Open in New York, the 2018 champion's management team has told Reuters. Several media reports had said she had not registered for the tournament and had decided to skip the event, which kicks off on Aug. 31 and will be played under strict bio-security protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. World number one Barty to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

World number one Ash Barty will skip the U.S. Open and the tournament preceding it in New York due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. "My team and I have decided that we won't be travelling to the U.S. for the Western and Southern Open and the U.S. Open this year," the Australian said in a statement issued by her manager on Thursday. McIlroy may not return to Europe this year due to COVID-19 risk

Rory McIlroy says he may not return to Europe from the United States this year due to the risks associated with travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. McIlroy, who is in the field for the PGA Tour's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week, will play in the U.S. Open in September but has hinted he may not take part in the European Tour's Scottish Open or BMW PGA Championship in October. Golf: Day splits with long-time coach Swatton

Jason Day has parted ways with mentor and swing coach Colin Swatton after a two-decade partnership that yielded a major championship and the world's top ranking. Day first linked up with Swatton as a 12-year-old at a golf boarding school in Australia not long after his father died of cancer. Blackhawks ban headdresses at home games, events

The Chicago Blackhawks have banned fans from wearing headdresses at home games and team events at the United Center, the club announced Wednesday. "We have always maintained an expectation that our fans uphold an atmosphere of respect, and after extensive and meaningful conversations with our Native American partners, we have decided to formalize those expectations," the team said in a statement. Mouratoglou says UTS attracting new demographic to the game

Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, says the innovative exhibition league he helped launch in June has brought new, younger fans to the sport. With the main tours suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mouratoglou launched the Ultimate Tennis Showdown at his Nice academy last month, attracting top-10 players including Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and David Goffin. NBA restart to feature 89 international players

As 22 NBA teams restart the season inside a bio-secure bubble in Orlando this week, 89 international players from 34 countries and territories are set to feature when basketball returns from its 4-1/2 month COVID-19 pandemic-enforced break. The list includes eight NBA All-Stars such as Milwaukee Bucks' Greek forward MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, last year's MVP, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic from Slovenia and Philadelphia 76ers' Cameroonian center Joel Embiid. Dodgers pitcher Kelly suspended eight games

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended for eight games after throwing a pitch that nearly hit the head of a Houston Astros batter and taunting another in Tuesday's game, Major League Baseball said on Wednesday. Kelly's 96 mile per hour fastball sailed over Alex Bregman in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park in an apparent attempt to hit the Astros third baseman in retaliation for his team's past use of sign stealing.